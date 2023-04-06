Ever heard of bhindi noodles? This dish from Myanmar has baffled foodies

Fusion dishes can take many forms, from a blend of two different cuisines to combining traditional and modern cooking techniques. While they have become popular in the culinary world, not all concoctions impress people. Some may even irk food lovers. Just like this noodle dish. You may ask why? Well, it has bhindi (lady finger) in it! The Twitter user even shared that the dish was ‘delicious’.

A pot of noodles cooked with bhindi and other vegetables. (Twitter/@satabdisambedna)

“Tried some bhendi (bhindi/okra/ladies fingers) noodles. Yangon, Myanmar,” wrote Twitter user Satabdi while sharing a photo of the dish served at the restaurant on the microblogging platform. The picture shared online shows a pot of noodles cooked with bhindi and other vegetables. It was garnished with some coriander leaves.

Twitter user Satabdi tried Mala Xiang Guo at Chilli Pot restaurant in Mayanmar’s Yangon. Mala Xiang Guo is a popular Chinese dish that means a spicy stir-fry. According to the restaurant’s menu, one needs to pick a bowl, select ingredients and choose a spice level for this dish. It is then sent to the kitchen and is prepared by stir-frying.

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has accumulated close to 3,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

An individual wrote, “Amazing! Never imagined bhindi in this way. Is it cooked with the noodles or separately since it takes time?” To this, the original poster replied, “So at this joint one is supposed to select their pick of vegetables/meat and send it to the kitchen. The bhindi and other vegetables were sautéed together, and the noodles were added later. Wasn’t too raw but also not too cooked. Also learnt that bhindi is eaten raw by locals.” Another asked, “How was it?” “Wow,” expressed a third with a face with an open mouth emoticon.

