Ever heard of ice-cream barfi? Watch video of fusion dessert that wowed many

If you are looking for some food combinations that you had never even thought of, it is safe to tap on Instagram because the app is filled with several such dishes. Despite the many dishes that did not fail to baffle netizens, this dish seems to be a lovely fusion of two of India's most-loved desserts - barfi and ice-cream.

Fusion dishes often have the best of both worlds. This is why people have started to not only enjoy but also make them with a higher level of enthusiasm. These fusion foods have become a crucial part of Indian cuisine with tandoori momos or corn bhel that combine foods that often taste better together.

“Ice Cream Barfi,” reads the caption accompanying this video posted on Instagram by Amar Sirohi - a food blogger. A huge amount of white chocolate is first broken into pieces and melted till it is lump-free. Then, some tutti-frutti is cut up and added to this chocolate mix. It’s then taken off the heat and poured into containers to cool down. Once cooled, it’s cut into small squares like barfis.

Watch the making of ice-cream barfi right here:

Since being posted on December 10 on the social networking platform, this video has garnered more than 18.4 million views and several comments from food lovers on the app.

Quite a few suggested that it be named ‘white chocolate barfi’ instead but others simply loved this dish. “That’s amazing,” commented an individual, followed by a heart-eyed emoji. “Wow, amazing looks so delicious and yummy,” commented another. “This is from Shagun Sweets, Ghaziabad,” pointed out a third.

What are your thoughts on this ice-cream barfi?

