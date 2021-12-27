Ever tried fire fruits dosa? This Delhi eatery has you covered. Watch

Many people love eating dosa - be it for breakfast, lunch or dinner. But have you ever thought about adding some fruits into it? This eatery called Ayyer Ji Dosa Wale which is located in Geeta Colony, Delhi, has got you covered. This video posted on Instagram shows just this, but with a fiery yet fruity twist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show how this fruit dosa is made. The person seen making the dosa, first lets the tawa fire up. Then, he spreads the batter onto it and as it starts to cook, he dabs some butter on top. Soon enough, the process of making the fruit masala begins with some chopped fruits like apple, banana, grapes and some dry fruits. Finally, some paneer, sauces, grated cheese and fruits make this fruit dosa ready to serve.

“Ever tried fire fruits dosa?” reads the caption to this video. It was posted by food blogger Arjun Chauhan on his Instagram page @oye.foodieee. It was followed by a fire emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on Instagram on December 13, this video has garnered more than 1.3 lakh likes and several comments from people on the social networking platform.

“Kya sahi lag raha hai,” commented an Instagram user. This means that they liked the way the fruits dosa turned out. “Ohh woooow,” commented another. The eatery also commented and expressed their gratitude by posting, “Thank you for visiting.” All this while several others took to the comments section to express their dissatisfaction over this dish.

What are your thoughts on this food combo?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON