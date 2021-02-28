Ever wondered how dinosaurs would wear ties? Tweet sparks hilarious debate

If you are a user of various social media platforms, you may be aware of the various kinds of post which often capture people’s attention. From heartwarming to heartbreaking to hilarious, the kinds are many. There are also those posts which ask people’s opinions on some random - and rather funny – things. If you have ever seen such a post, then you know what we’re talking about. In case you haven’t, then let this share which is asking people how a dinosaur should wear a tie be your first.

The post consists of an image with two pictures on it. The text “Ok, this is a serious debate.” is also written on the image. Shared without any caption, this is one of those posts which may leave you giggling hard.

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has already gathered nearly 2.1 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some shared their opinions based on the picture, a few were reminded of similar images they have seen.

“It's clearly number one. Only an utter fool would choose number two,” wrote a Twitter user. “2! Ties go at the bottom of the neck, not the top,” shared another. This individual who claimed they are a Paleontologist joined in with this hilarious explanation, “Paleontologist here. A brontosaurus’ tie etiquette depended on the occasion. For a dinosaur job interview, he would wear style 2 to cover the buttons of his dinosaur button-down. At weddings / formal gatherings, he would wear style 1 to accentuate neck length (a marker of status).”

Here’s how others reacted:

Which option would you choose?

