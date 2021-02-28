Home / Trending / Ever wondered how dinosaurs would wear ties? Tweet sparks hilarious debate
trending

Ever wondered how dinosaurs would wear ties? Tweet sparks hilarious debate

People shared all sorts of hilarious commenting while replying to the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:12 PM IST
This is the image shared by the Twitter user.(Twitter/@vissersixxx)

If you are a user of various social media platforms, you may be aware of the various kinds of post which often capture people’s attention. From heartwarming to heartbreaking to hilarious, the kinds are many. There are also those posts which ask people’s opinions on some random - and rather funny – things. If you have ever seen such a post, then you know what we’re talking about. In case you haven’t, then let this share which is asking people how a dinosaur should wear a tie be your first.

The post consists of an image with two pictures on it. The text “Ok, this is a serious debate.” is also written on the image. Shared without any caption, this is one of those posts which may leave you giggling hard.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

121-year-old tortoise adopted by couple from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

10-year-old boy writes Ramayana in Odia during lockdown

Ever wondered how dinosaurs would wear ties? Tweet sparks hilarious debate

Woman in New York loses job, leads pantry feeding thousands

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has already gathered nearly 2.1 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some shared their opinions based on the picture, a few were reminded of similar images they have seen.

“It's clearly number one. Only an utter fool would choose number two,” wrote a Twitter user. “2! Ties go at the bottom of the neck, not the top,” shared another. This individual who claimed they are a Paleontologist joined in with this hilarious explanation, “Paleontologist here. A brontosaurus’ tie etiquette depended on the occasion. For a dinosaur job interview, he would wear style 2 to cover the buttons of his dinosaur button-down. At weddings / formal gatherings, he would wear style 1 to accentuate neck length (a marker of status).”

Here’s how others reacted:

Which option would you choose?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post

Related Stories

trending

Post on ‘weirdest snack’ sparks hilarious Twitter thread. Do you relate to any?

PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:48 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP