Ex-banker who planned to travel world using ‘PF, savings’ donates 25 lakh to Indian Army after wife’s death

A retired banker from Nagpur has touched the hearts of many after redirecting the funds he had saved for an unfulfilled world tour to a noble cause following his wife’s death. Shrikant Sahasrabuddhe, a former employee of Punjab National Bank, revealed that he and his late wife had meticulously planned a global journey using their PF and savings. Following her passing, he lost the desire to travel and instead decided to donate ₹25 lakh of their dream travel fund to the Indian Army, a gesture that has triggered an emotional outpouring across social media.

Retired banker Shrikant Sahasrabuddhe from Nagpur. (X/@PTI_News)

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“My wife and I had retired from Punjab National Bank. Unfortunately, she passed away 10 years ago. We had planned to travel the world using our PF and savings, but that dream remained unfulfilled. After her death, I no longer felt like travelling anywhere,” Nagpur-based former banker Shrikant Sahasrabuddhe told PTI.

He continued, “Later, I came across a WhatsApp message about a man from Akola donating ₹1 crore. I did not have that kind of wealth, but I thought I could donate ₹25 lakh. I decided to donate half of the money we had saved for our dream journey. Perhaps this will give me the same happiness that travelling with my wife would have given me.”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked what he felt while donating, he shared, “Aansu nahi ruk raha tha [I couldn’t stop my tears].” He then said how much he misses his wife and how good a person she was. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked what he felt while donating, he shared, “Aansu nahi ruk raha tha [I couldn’t stop my tears].” He then said how much he misses his wife and how good a person she was. {{/usCountry}}

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What did social media say?

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An individual wrote, “Great man. Absolute salute to him for his gesture to contribute to the Army. Everyone should do this.” Another posted, “There's a lifetime of love and loss in his words.. I hope he finds closure with this noble act.”

A third commented, “The sorrow of broken dreams but the will to inspire hope is heartening, sir.” A fourth expressed, “The cruel reality of life!! I can understand and feel his condition.”