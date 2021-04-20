Home / Trending / Yashraj Mukhate's new clip features woman's message for Internet trolls
“Her truth bombs have got no chill. I wish I could be like her,” commented an Instagram user on Yashraj Mukhate's new clip.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The image shows Yashraj Mukhate grooving to the woman's words.(Instagram/@yashrajmukhate)

After creating considerable number of ripples on social media with his ‘pawri’ anthem starring Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, Yashraj Mukhate is back with a bang with a new fun song. This time his clip features an outspoken woman who has the best message for all the Internet trolls out there. After watching the clip you may find yourself humming the song too.

The video starts with the woman saying ‘excuse me’ to the people on the Internet. She then goes on to ask them to let everyone make content of their choice and not criticize them. The narration is paired hilariously with Mukhate’s amazing music skills. What makes the clip an entertaining watch is the hilarious way the woman points out about the ‘yummy yummy’ gaalis (abuses) one receives on the Internet.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 19, the clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh likes and tons of reactions. “Mind your own business basically,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wish I could be as outspoken as her,” commented another. “Her truth bombs have got no chill. I wish I could be like her,” said a third.

What do you think of this new song?

