Exotic cat roams around in US neighbourhood, pics intrigue people

Posts about an exotic cat roaming around in an US neighbourhood were recently shared online. Since being posted, the shares have piqued people’s interest. They have also prompted people to share various comments.

Strong Island Animal Rescue League shared the posts on their official Facebook page. According to their bio, “It is the Mission of Strong Island Animal Rescue League to protect, aid, and rescue abused and abandoned animals throughout Long Island.”

“Strong Island Animal Rescue League got a call about this exotic cat loose in Islip. If anyone sees it please keep a visual and call 631 403 0598 and leave a voicemail do not chase just keep a visual. Thanks,” they wrote and shared a few images of the big cat.

In yet another post, they shared some more info about the animal on loose. “Please share ! Strong Island Animal Rescue League is on the case . We are working together with authorities and fellow rescues and we are asking anyone who sees this exotic cat to please call 911 and 631-403-0598. We have people in the area and we have a foster with Sweetbriar nature center and will then be going to a sanctuary. If you have any information about where this cat came from or who owned it please give us a call all information with be kept confidential and only shared with Spca and the Dec. Please do not chase, keep a visual only . Thank you,” they wrote.

Take a look at the posts:

Both the posts prompted people to share various comments. Many wished for the safety of the cat. “I hope you find this cat soon, feel so bad for it, must be so confused, thank you to ALL that are helping!” commented a Facebook user. “I feel bad for him- he is probably so scared and confused. I hope he is found soon,” expressed another. “Awwww, i hope they find him. Such a beautiful animal!” shared a third. “Probably looking for Cheetos,” joked a fourth. “Oh my god!! Wow this animal is gorgeous though,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON