‘F1-milkman’: Man's innovative vehicle for milk delivery amazes netizens

Ingenious creations, or what we like to call "jugaad," are always interesting to see. The Internet is filled with many videos of people creating their own makeshift mechanisms that help them in their day-to-day life. From DIY coffee makers to building a food stand over a cycle, there are many cool creations people have come up with. These innovations, at times, may look ordinary, but sometimes, they are so impressive that you can't help but praise the person who made them. One such invention that has gone viral online is a milkman's the F1-like-looking delivery car.

In a video uploaded on the Twitter page Roads of Mumbai, you can see a three-wheeled vehicle that almost looks like an F1 car but moves at a much slower pace. The vehicle resembles a hybrid between a car and a bike. The motorist in this makeshift vehicle is seen wearing a helmet and is fully restrained by seat belts. The man also has milk canisters at the back and is appears to be delivering milk.

Take a look at the video of the man delivering milk in an F1 like vehicle:

Since this video was shared online, it has been viewed 1.5 million times. The video also has more than 20,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets. Many tweeple were also impressed with the person who created such a vehicle for their convenience. A Twitter user commented, saying, "No doubt he is talented." Another user said, "Where there's a will, there's a way! Kudos to this guy." A third person mentioned, "Mad Max now on Indian Roads." A fourth person commented, "Oh my god! That car actually is so sick!" What do you think about this car?