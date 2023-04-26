Fake video of sharks destroying ships shared as real. Post sparked laughter

“Two Ships in the middle of the #AtlanticOcean was fully destroyed by an #Angry Jumbo Whale/Shark,” this is what a Twitter user wrote while sharing a video that shows two huge sharks tearing apart a few ships. The post, however, has sparked laughter and prompted people to share hilarious comments. Why? The video that the Twitter user shared assuming that it depicts a real-life incident is actually created using CGI created by an artist who goes by ‘Aleksey__n’ on social media.

Fact Check: The image is taken from the CGI generated video.(Instagram/@aleksey__n)

The artist posted the video on March 9 and wrote the film name “Meg” in the caption. The post by the Twitter user has prompted a flurry of hilarious reactions. From sharing they were on that ship to saying that Superman saved the ship, funny replies took over the Twitter post’s comments section.

Take a look at the Twitter post:

The post was shared on April 25. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 1.1 million views. Additionally, the share has received several likes. While some couldn't stop sharing hilarious replies while reacting to the video, others pointed out that it is CGI.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“I was there on the ship. It was a near-death experience for most of us. But just in time I got the life jacket and swam to the shores,” joked a Twitter user. “I was driving the shark,” joined another. “I was there on the ship. But just after this Superman came and rescued us. The video will be uploaded soon,” added a third. “This is an incomplete video, I was there on that ship. It has a feature that if destroyed from the centre it will auto-form 2 small ships so that it can sail at much higher knots and safeguard the people onboard and I was among those saved. Thank you uncle for recording this live,” wrote a fourth.

