Fake blood, pregnancy test and more: Strange items passengers forget in Uber cabs

Many people take a cab to commute from one place to another as they offer convenience and comfort. However, in a rush to get out of the vehicle, people often forget their belongings. While phones and wallets are common things riders lose, some passengers have left behind bizarre items in cabs, including fake blood and a pregnancy test. Recently, Uber released their seventh edition of ‘The 2023 Lost and Found Index’, and it is intriguing to see what people have forgotten in their cabs. Buckle up and get ready to be surprised!

Uber released their seventh edition of ‘The 2023 Lost and Found Index’. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uber, in a blog, revealed that a fog machine, weight loss guide, pregnancy test, and a friend’s fake tooth are among the ‘most unique’ items that people left behind in cabs, with Danny DeVito Christmas ornament topping the list. The company even shared the common things people forget in cabs. Clothing takes the top spot on the list, with shawls being the most common item.

“Clothing, phones, keys and wallets topped the list once again of the most commonly forgotten items, but as always, riders have been leaving their unique (and sometimes quite unusual!) items behind, too. This year, we saw folks forget everything from a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, to a fog machine, to six cheeses cakes – and that’s just to name a few,” Uber reported in a blog.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The company even shared the list of ‘most forgetful cities’, and Florida’s Jacksonville grabbed the top spot. San Antonio, Texas and Palm Springs, California, also made it to the list, coming in at second and third place, respectively.

Interestingly, the ride-hailing app also revealed that the most common day for passengers to forget their belongings was April 5, 2022, with nearly 1,000 lost item reports.

Uber’s insights reveal that people mostly forget chargers on Mondays and cash on Thursdays. On Tuesdays, keys are the most commonly forgotten item, while wallets are left behind on Wednesdays and watches and jewellery on Fridays. On the other hand, passports and groceries are left behind on weekends.

Every year, Uber shares this list to inform its passengers about the in-app options available if they leave something behind during a ride. Have you ever forgotten something behind in cabs? If yes, what was it?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON