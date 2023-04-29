Viral Brain Teaser: Can you spot all the animals hidden in this picture?

Puzzles have always intrigued people of all ages, be it a crossword, a jigsaw, or a brain teaser. And if you are looking for one right away, here’s a brain teaser that might help. It features a few animals, and all you have to do is to find how many animals are hidden within the picture. Viral Brain Teaser: How many animals can you spot in this picture?(Twitter/@math_puzzless)

“How many animals did you find?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on the Twitter handle @math_puzzless. The viral brain teaser features several animals placed inside each other against a blue background. On the top of the picture, there are four answer choices: four, seven, eight, and twelve. The challenge is to find how many animals are hidden within the picture. The task may seem simple, but the overlapping shapes and colours can make it difficult to distinguish each creature. Are you ready to dive into the challenge?

Take a look at the viral brain teaser below:

Since being shared on April 23, the brain teaser has raked up more than 23,300 views and over 60 likes. The post has also received numerous comments, with people sharing their answers online.

Check out the reactions below:

“We have a dolphin & seahorse, are they counted as animals?” enquired a Twitter user. Another shared, “I see 9 animals.” “Elephant, dolphin, horse, dog, cat, mouse, seahorse, and shark,” expressed a third. While many said they were able to find seven animals, others said they saw 8. A few even shared that they spotted 12 animals. How many animals were you able to find in the viral brain teaser?

