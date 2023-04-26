Brain Teaser: Can you decode this viral picture?

Puzzles have been a popular pastime for people of all ages for centuries. Whether it’s a crossword puzzle, a jigsaw puzzle, or a brain teaser, the challenge of solving a puzzle can be both enjoyable and rewarding. Just like this picture puzzle that was shared on Twitter. It has boggled many on the Internet and may have the same effect on you. Brain Teaser: Can you quickly decode this picture?(Twitter/@PicturesFoIder)

The puzzle was shared by the Twitter handle @PicturesFoIder. It features an onion and a pie sign, and one needs to decode what it means. The puzzle also contains an image of Ron Weasley, a character from the Harry Potter series, looking perplexed. So are you ready to dive into the challenge?

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has accumulated over 34.3 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section and shared their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral puzzle:

“O(3.141592653589793238462643383279502884197)nion,” posted an individual. Another added, “Opinion.” “My first thought was onion pie,” expressed a third. “OnPieIon,” shared a fourth. A fifth commented, “My opinion is my opinion, none of your opinion.”

