Family celebrates pet dog’s 1st birthday with treats and decorations: ‘Pure love’

A family’s heartwarming celebration of their pet dog’s first birthday has won hearts online. The simple at-home celebration featured decorations, treats, a birthday cap and plenty of affection for the German Shepherd.

Adhira’s adorable first birthday celebration at home. (Instagram/@aadhira.the.shepard)

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The video was shared by Instagram user Aadhira Shepard with the caption, “One year of chew toys, stolen socks and zero regrets.”

In the clip, a woman and a few others can be seen celebrating the first birthday of a German Shepherd named Adhira. Dressed in a cute birthday cap, Adhira sits in front of a decorated table while a banner with her name hangs on the wall behind her.

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The table is decorated with dog treats and a candle as the group gathers around to sing ‘Happy Birthday’. Adhira looks around, seemingly surprised by all the attention, before appearing to realise that the celebration is for her.

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{{^usCountry}} The birthday girl then happily digs into the treats kept for her, making the moment even more adorable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The birthday girl then happily digs into the treats kept for her, making the moment even more adorable. {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the full video below:

Internet reacts

The adorable celebration quickly caught the attention of viewers, who were especially charmed by Adhira’s innocent expression. Many praised the family for making her special day memorable and showering her with love.

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“That innocent look, he deserves more treats,” one user wrote.

“Achoooo, that innocent look is enough,” another commented.

“God bless this entire family,” a user wrote.

“The innocence in his face,” another comment read.

“Stay healthy, happy always. Please, God, bless every child and keep them healthy, happy and safe always,” one person shared.

“He looks like, ‘Wow, is this for me?!’ Happy birthday,” one user commented.

“This little girl and the family deserve the best,” another wrote.

“Aadhira is so lucky,” a comment read.

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“Aww, love you, beta Adhira, and love the people who love Adhira,” another user wrote.

“Happy birthday from my cutie’s side,” one user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)