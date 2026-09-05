‘My 7-year-old thinks ChatGPT knows everything’: Gurugram man shares what AI can’t teach

A Gurugram man’s post about his 7-year-old daughter’s growing reliance on ChatGPT has sparked a conversation about what AI may be taking away from everyday learning. Gurugram man shares parenting lesson on AI. (Representational image generated using AI)

LinkedIn user Karan Dhundia shared the observation while talking about his daughter’s perception of ChatGPT and how AI is changing the way people approach questions.

The caption read, “My seven-year-old thinks ChatGPT knows everything.

“If her parents don’t have an answer, her instinct isn’t ‘let’s find out together’. It’s ‘just ask ChatGPT’. It makes me laugh. But she’s not wrong. It probably does know a lot more facts.

“It’s just missing the thing she actually needs, which is us struggling to find the answer with her. The pausing. The guessing. The ‘let’s look it up together’. That’s a skill.

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“I see the same pattern showing up at work. Someone hits a question they can’t answer, and the fastest move now is to ask a tool, not a colleague. The tool answers faster. But something else used to happen in that gap. A conversation. A mentor moment. A person learning to think.

“AI can give my daughter an answer. It cannot give her the memory of watching two adults not know something and figure it out anyway. That’s the human part I don’t want to automate, at home or at work.

“The best leaders I know aren’t the ones with the fastest answers. They’re the ones still willing to sit in the not knowing, out loud, in front of their team. When did you last let someone watch you not know something?”

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