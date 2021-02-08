An amusing parody of the popular 80’s song Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler has grabbed the attention of netizens on YouTube. Performed by UK-based Marsh Family, the video has now gone viral and chances are it will make you smile too.

The clip features all the members of the Marsh family. As the video starts, each member takes their turn to sing the parody version of the pop song. The lyrics will definitely leave you in splits.

“Still stuck with all four kids at home until at least 8 March, and watching to see what impact the rollout of vaccines will have, versus the arrival of new strains of COVID-19. Hopefully we're going to turn a corner soon,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the recording.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on February 3, the video has garnered over 1.4 million views and tons of comments from netizens. People found the song to be very amusing. Many lauded the composition with clapping hands emojis.

“This is the single greatest thing I have ever seen. I don't know where to start! The choreography, the attention to detail. An utter masterpiece, worthy of a Grammy award!” wrote a YouTube user. “Boy can this family sing, I can’t thank them enough for sharing their talent and making everybody laugh,” commented another. “No question at all: You just won the Internet. Everybody else can stop trying,” declared a third.

“These guys have lightened up a dark part of our lives! This has brought a smile to my face and probably thousands of others!” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON