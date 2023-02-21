Fans go head over heels as Javed Akhtar jams with Ali Zafar in Pakistan

Music is a universal language and knows no boundaries. And a recent video of Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar jamming with Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar in Pakistan’s Lahore aptly proves it. In the video that is now going viral, Ali Zafar can be seen singing Kishore Kumar’s Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main. The classic song was written by Javed Akhtar for the 1984 film Mashaal.

The video was shared by Twitter user Haroun Rashid with the caption, “Such a rare pleasure and a privilege to have an evening of music and poetry with our brothers and sisters from across the border. The master Javed Akhtar Sahib in Lahore-it doesn’t get better than this.” Ali Zafar retweeted it and wrote, “It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected.”

The video shows Ali Zafar singing Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main while sitting in front of Javed Akhtar. As he sings, many can be seen enjoying his performance. Some are even recording the moment. Towards the end, Javed Akhtar joins Ali Zafar to sing the hook part of the song.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, Ali Zafar’s tweet has accumulated over 61,500 views, over 500 likes and several retweets. The share even received a flurry of responses.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“This is one of my favourite songs -- reminds me of school days -- and what a tweet! (I do sing it on Fridays.),” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “How beautiful.” “What is the name of what you are singing?” enquired a third. “Always my favourite,” commented a fourth. “Very lovely,” expressed a fifth.

