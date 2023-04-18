Fans’ ‘Looking for 2BHK in Indiranagar’ placard at RCB vs DC match goes viral, people say ‘Peak Bengaluru Moment’

Finding a suitable rental apartment that meets one’s location, budget, size, and amenity requirements can be daunting in metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru. So, when two men from Bengaluru failed to find a suitable rental apartment, they came up with something very creative. Wondering what it is? Well, they attended the recently concluded RCB vs DC IPL match while holding up the ‘Looking for 2BHK in Indiranagar’ placard. Now, a picture of them with the placard at Chinnaswamy Stadium has taken social media by storm.

The image shows fans holding up a placard at RCB vs DC IPL match. (Twitter/@BoseAtin)

“Could’ve asked Kolhi to marry us, but right now, priorities,” wrote Twitter user Atin Bose while sharing a picture on the microblogging platform. Bose also tagged the Twitter page Peak Bengaluru in their post.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared on April 16, the tweet has accumulated over 1.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, many shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out the reactions below:

Real estate company Housing.com hilariously used Palat - Tera Hero Idhar Hai’s lyrics and wrote, “Tera dhyan kidhar hai, tera hero idhar hai.” To this, the original poster replied, “Bro tum jis movie ke hero ho uska trailer hi kaafi tha (bro, the film in which you are hero, it’s trailer was enough).” An individual shared, “I really from the bottom of my heart hope you find a place through this.” Another added, “Only way to get one in Bengaluru.” “Mai inke piche hi betha tha bilkul (I was sitting right behind them),” commented a third. “Peak Bengaluru Moment,” expressed a fourth. A fifth wrote, “Hope you guys find a place real soon. Best of luck.”

