‘Farewell to our Vicon’: UP Police says goodbye to their sniffer dog in emotional video

A video posted by UP Police on their official Twitter handle has left people emotional. The clip shows the policemen of Moradabad police station saying final goodbye to a sniffer dog named Vicon. There is a possibility that the video will leave you teary-eyed too.

“‘Farewell to our V(icon)’. With moist eyes and nostalgia, we remember the ‘pawsome’ contribution of Vicon, our explosive sniffer officer at Moradabad, who kept his ‘nose to the grindstone’ for more than a decade. Jai Hind!” they wrote and posted the video. They concluded the tweet by two hashtags. They’re #RestInPeace and #K9.

The video opens to show a text inset that reads, “A ‘pawse’ before the last goodbye, salute to an unspoken camaraderie.” The clip then shows the policemen paying their respects to Vicon. The video also features a few images of the dog who was a part of the police force for over 10 years.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered nearly 4,000 views. The share has also prompted people to share various comments. “Salute,” wrote a Twitter user. A few also wrote “Jai Hind.”

What are your thoughts on the video posted by UP Police?