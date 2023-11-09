Farmer in Australia bites crocodile’s eyelid to save himself

A farmer had a lucky escape from a crocodile after the reptile latched onto his foot and refused to let go. As per reports, the man accidentally bit the reptile’s eyelid while attempting to kick it to get free from its clutches. The incident took place when the farmer, identified as Colin Deveraux, went to do some fencing near the Finniss River located in Australia.

"The water had receded, and it was down to this dirty water in the middle. I took two steps and, the dirty b****** [the crocodile] latched onto my right foot," Deveraux told ABC News. "It was a big grab, and he shook me like a rag doll and took off back into the water, pulling me in,” he added.

In an attempt to save his life, Deveraux started fighting back and kicking the crocodile’s ribs. He also tried biting the animal, and in the chaos, his teeth caught in the reptile’s eyelids.

"I was in such an awkward position, but by accident, my teeth caught his eyelid. It was pretty thick, like holding onto leather, but I jerked back on his eyelid, and he let go. I leapt away and took off with great steps up to where my car was. He chased me for a bit, maybe four metres, but then stopped,” Deveraux shared.

After escaping, Deveraux noticed that his leg was badly injured. He used a towel and some rope to create a temporary bandage then went to the hospital with his brother. The incident took place about a month ago, and since then, he has been receiving medical treatment at the hospital, including getting a skin graft.

"It all happened in about eight seconds I reckon," he said. If he [the crocodile] had bitten me somewhere else, it would have been different. It means I've got to change what I do. I've been walking around that swamp country too long, fixing fences and living life, but it's opened my eyes,” he shared while talking about his experience.

