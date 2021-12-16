Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Farmer in Madhya Pradesh discovers ‘kittens’ he rescued are leopard cubs after they start growling
trending

Farmer in Madhya Pradesh discovers ‘kittens’ he rescued are leopard cubs after they start growling

The farmer became suspicious when the leopard cubs that he thought were kittens started growling.
The farmer found the leopard cubs that he thought were kitten on his farm (representative image).
Published on Dec 16, 2021 07:07 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The stories of rescue are often wonderful to read. This story involving a farmer in Madhya Pradesh is one such tale but with a big twist. What the good Samaritan thought were kittens turned out to be leopard cubs.

It all started when the farmer at Bajrikheda village of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh found the animals at his farm land, reports Live Hindustan. Thinking that they were kittens, he brought them home. Not only that, he also fed and clothed them. In fact, the farmer also gave baths to the little balls of fur. However, he started suspecting that they were not kittens when after a few days they started growling.

That is when he showed it to his neighbours who first suspected that the animals are leopards. The farmer then took them to the forest department who confirmed his suspicion. Finally, he handed them over to the officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP