Father’s Day 2021: Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Father's Day will be celebrated on June 20 this year. Created in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd in the US, this day is presently observed all across the world on the third Sunday of the month of June. Ahead of the day, we have collected some videos and posts that showcase the bond between a dad and his child. While some of the stories will leave you emotional, others may make you laugh out loud.

So, enjoy these Father's Day 2021 stories while you wait to wish your dad tomorrow.

Stepdad adopting stepdaughter

The first clip shows how this father surprised his step-daughter. The video was posted on an Instagram page called ‘dadandboujie’. “Surprising our daughter with her new last name. #StepChildAdoption,” reads a text in the video. The video shows how the stepdad told his stepdaughter that he has adopted her in the sweetest way possible.

Daughter coming out to dad

Next in line for the Father's Day 2021 special stories, here is the tale of a father’s reaction when his daughter came out to him. She took to Twitter to share about her dad’s response and it left people chuckling. Take a look at the post:

Happy Father's Day 2021: A tweet about a daughter coming out to dad. (Twitter/@charlvickers)

Father daughter dance at wedding

This next video is such which may make you smile but also leave you very emotional. It shows a bride dancing with her dad in wheelchair. The sweet moment is amazing to watch. Don’t take our words for it, see the video yourself:

Pulitzer-winning journalist Megha Rajagopalan's conversation with her dad

The following story that we are sharing for Father’s Day 2021 is of a conversation between Megha Rajagopalan and her dad after she won the Pulitzer. The post captures how her dad replied in a clam way to her big achievement. The relatable post left many chuckling, including Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris.

Father's Day 2021: Megha Rajagopalan convo with dad after winning Pulitzar. (Twitter/@meghara)

Dad's love

It has been long since many are working from home, the case is same for this woman who shared this video about her doting dad. The super sweet video is a montage of clips showing the father treating his daughter daily with different kinds of yummy dishes.

Heartwarming story of army dad and his son

Next in the line, we have the heartwarming story of Anish Bhagat and his father Deep Bhagat. A video, shared on Humans of Bombay Instagram handle, shows how Anish’s dad encouraged him to live his life when he came out to him.

Dad bonding with infant

A video of a dad bonding with his infant baby through a nursery rhyme makes for one of the most adorable videos you’ll ever see:

