Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Father’s Day 2021: Fevicol to Zomato to Delhi Airport: Posts celebrating the special day are super sweet
trending

Father’s Day 2021: Fevicol to Zomato to Delhi Airport: Posts celebrating the special day are super sweet

Father's Day 2021 posts by Fevicol, Zomato and Delhi Airport have captured people’s attention for being absolutely adorable.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Father's Day 2021: Fevicol shared the post on Instagram.(Instagram/@fevicolkajod)

Father’s Day 2021 is being celebrated today on June 20 across different parts of the world. This is the day we celebrate those who teach us, protect us, and love us to the moon and back, our dads. Since morning, people are taking to different social media sites to show that special bond they share with their dads. Different brands have joined in too to wish all the fathers. Amid many shares, the posts by Fevicol, Zomato, and Delhi Airport have captured people’s attention for being super adorable.

“To the man of a few words but a million emotions,” Zomato wrote while sharing their post on Instagram. They also posted an image and it is absolutely relatable. Take a look at what they shared:

As for Fevicol, they won people’s hearts with a post which shows how a father always protects his kid. “Best shoulder to c(ar)ry on,” they wrote. Here’s what they posted:

Delhi Airport’s share on Twitter amused people with its cute creative. “It's #FathersDay today and here's a pleasant sight of the big daddy @Airbus #A380 at #DelhiAirport. Have you ever taken a flight on this iconic aircraft?” they wrote while sharing the post.

How are you celebrating Father’s Day 2021?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fathers day instagram twitter

Related Stories

trending

Father’s Day 2021: Google shares sweet animated doodle for the special day

PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:56 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP