Father's Day 2022: Mumbai Police shares message on road safety with Bollywood puns

Father’s Day 2022: On Father's Day, which falls every third Sunday of June, netizens are posting heartfelt posts about their fathers. Grabbing the opportunity, Mumbai Police has also shared their post on Father’s Day but with a punny twist. And like their other posts, it’s creative.

"Your safety never takes a back seat for your father. It never will. Wish him the best today. ..always," reads the caption of the images posted on Instagram by Mumbai Police with hashtags #FatherTales and #FathersDay.

Mumbai Police has shared four memes from its official Instagram handle based on famous Bollywood dialogues.

The first meme is based on Parikshit Sahni's dialogue from the 2009 film 3 idiots; the second is Amrish Puri's famous dialogue from the 1995 Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The third finds its roots with the song 'Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega' starring Aamir Khan from the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The fourth meme is again a famous dialogue from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge delivered by Anupam Kher.

Take a look at Mumbai Police's Instagram post here:

The punny post was shared a few hours ago by Mumbai Police and has since received 9,528 likes and a flurry of comments.

"Creativity by Mumbai Police," posted an individual. "Superb," commented another with a heart emoticon. "Superb way to convey safety message," shared a third. "Innovative way to pass on message," wrote another.

What do you think of Mumbai Police's Father's Day post?