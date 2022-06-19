Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Father’s Day: Woman shares photo of man wearing special badge made by daughter
trending

Father’s Day: Woman shares photo of man wearing special badge made by daughter

Father's Day: The woman shared the photo on Twitter of a man who came to her house to fix a leaky pipe and he was wearing a special badge made by his daughter. 
The woman shared the photo of a man who was wearing a badge made by his daughter on Father's Day. (@LoveleenArun/Instagram)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 05:13 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

A father is usually a child’s first hero as they look up to him. They feel protected in their presence and love to go running towards them for a hug when they come home from work. In a sweet gesture that would melt your heart, a woman shared on Twitter how a man who came to her house to fix a leaky pipe was wearing a badge made by his daughter on Father’s Day.

The woman named Loveleen Arun shared a photo on her Twitter account of a man wearing the badge. She shared how the man who is an LPG gas technician came to her house to fix a leaky pipe. His badge read “Happy Father Day Appa. I Love You”. The man shared that the badge was made by his eight-year-old daughter and he would wear it all day.

“LPG-gas technician just came to fix a leaky pipe. Said his 8 year old daughter made the badge & he will wear it all day,” Loveleen wrote in the tweet.

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted, the tweet has received more than 4,800 likes and over 400 retweets. Many netizens replied to the share with heart emojis and praised the father-daughter bond.

“Something like this will make your eyes moist,” commented a Twitter user. “Wow! Daughters are treasure,” wrote another. “God bless that girl and her dad,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this heartfelt gesture?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP