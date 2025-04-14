Father’s wholesome reply to son who wants to drop JEE Mains wins hearts: 'I'll take care baby'

The Joint Entrance Examination, better known as JEE, is one of the most competitive and challenging exams in India. With pressure and high expectations, it's not uncommon for students to either take a year off to prepare or, in some cases, decide not to appear for it at all. One such student chose to skip his JEE Mains exam—but what truly moved internet wasn’t the decision itself, it was his father’s heartwarming and supportive reaction that followed. A Reddit post shared a man's sweet conversation with his father.(Representational image/Pixabay)

Heartwarming conversation

Sharing his experience on Reddit, a user by the handle ‘Spiritual-Box-9779’ posted screenshots of his emotional text exchange with his father. The post was titled, “Crying after 8 years I just sent this to my father.” In it, he confided that his chances of clearing the JEE Mains were slim due to lack of preparation. .

The father’s reply began with “My cute baby” and was filled with kissing emojis, instantly striking a tender chord. He went on to reassure his son by saying, “BTech is possible without clearing JEE too,” ending with another kissing emoji and the words, “I will take care baby.”

Check out the post here:

Internet gets emotional

The post quickly gained traction, garnering more than 2.6K upvotes in just two days. Users were not only touched by the father’s supportive words but also by the open emotional exchange between parent and child—something still rare in many households.

One user remarked, “This is the kind of father I wish everyone had.” Another commented, “Papa baby bulate hai ....dude you've already cleared the most difficult exam.” Someone added, “The world needs more dads like him.” A user wrote, “This is so heartwarming” A few even shared their own stories of supportive parents, saying it reminded them of how their parents had once comforted them during difficult phases.

Others noted how unusual yet refreshing it was to see such warmth between a father and son. “Indian dads breaking stereotypes here,” one pointed out, while another said, “This gives me hope for the future of parenting in our country.”