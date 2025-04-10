Funeral turns traumatic as entire family falls into grave with father's coffin. Watch

A shocking vdeo showed a funeral in Philadelphia taking a turn for the worst when the pallbearers carrying the coffin to the grave suddenly tumbled into the ground with it. Funeral in Philadelphia turns tragic as pallbearers fall into grave during burial of Benjamin Aviles.(X/@CollinRugg)

Families and friends had gathered to say goodbye to Benjamin Aviles after he died on March 21 at his home in Philadelphia after complications related to heart disease, the Daily Mail reported. As he was being buried at Greenmount Cemetery on Friday after his funeral, the grave platform collapsed under the mourners and the incident was caught on video by Aviles' shocked family.

The pallbearers tumbled into the grave and suffered injuries to their legs, hands, and back. However, the worst happened to Aviles' son Benjamin who got stuck under his casked inside the grave.

Take a look at the video here:

"The casket lay on top of him, and he was out like a light with his face in the mud," Aviles' stepdaughter Maribelle Rodriguez told ABC6.

The family was upset over the condition of the platform and blamed the cemetery and funeral home for the awkward incident.

'The whole thing was trembling. It was wobbly, the wood was all wet and soaked. I think they should apologize. There should be some reimbursement, being that the ceremony was interrupted; nothing was done properly," she added.

"Benji was a devoted husband, a loving father to his son, a caring father figure to his stepdaughters, a treasured grandfather to his four grandchildren, and a dear friend to many. He was a man of great integrity, strength, and endless love for his family. His kindness, generosity, and gentle spirit touched everyone who knew him. Though his absence leaves a void, his memory will forever live on in the stories we share and the love he gave so freely," his obituary read.