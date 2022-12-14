Faulty pipe at railway station sprays water on passengers. Watch

The internet is abound with all kinds of content. Some may be funny or emotional, and others may go viral because of the significance they hold. Among such content, clips of damaged infrastructure surely catch the attention of many. Recently, a video of a faulty pipe in the middle of the railway tracks is going viral.

In a video shared on the Instagram page, Gulzar Sahab, you can see a train passing by. Just near that, there is a faulty pipe that is going berzerk. The yellow-coloured hose seems to be up in the air and sprays water on some of the passengers. After some time, the pipe gets stuck and sprays a direct water stream on the train.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared one day back. Since being shared, it has been viewed 7000 times and has hundreds of likes and several reactions.

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Automatic train washing machine provided by Japan. " A second person said, "Naagin dance. " A third user added, "So funny. " Some others have also complained about the railway infrastructure, and others have reacted using laughing emojis.