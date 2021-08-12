Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

There is something absolutely amazing about the rescue stories involving different animals. These are the stories that often leave people with a warm feeling their heart and a smile on their face. Case in point, this rescue story of a baby elephant. Two videos shared on Instagram capture the incident in detail.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared the videos along with a descriptive caption. They wrote that the keepers of the place came to know about that the newborn elephant is stuck in a water trough after noticing a few elephants standing around the structure. They also added that the incident took place earlier this year.

“This incident unfolded just outside our Ithumba stockades earlier this year. It was nearing midnight when we realized something was amiss: A small herd of elephants was clustered around the water trough, visibly distressed. Focusing our eyes against the darkness, we saw that a newborn calf was stuck inside. While all our troughs are designed to prevent this very situation from happening, she had defied engineering, and despite their best efforts, her family was unable to extricate her,” they added. Then they wrote how a team from the place sprang into action to rescue the baby elephant.

Take a look at the videos and read the entire post:

The post was shared a day ago ahead of the World Elephant Day that is being celebrated today on August 12.

“This world is a better place because of people like you. It gives me hope,” wrote an Instagram user. “Not all heroes wear capes,” shared another. “Omg, that baby is SO precious! Thank you for helping!!” expressed a third.



