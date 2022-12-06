Anand Mahindra describes Japan manager's act of bowing to fans in gratitude in two words

Japanese fans were left heartbroken after the team fell short in the penalty shootout during their match with Croatia. It didn’t take long for people to share their reactions to the FIFA match on social media platforms. Amid those posts, a picture of Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu went viral online. The image shows him bowing to the fans in gratitude after the match. Many are resharing the picture and among them is Anand Mahindra. While retweeting the image, he also shared a heartwarming caption.

“Just two words to describe this,” he wrote and shared the picture. In the next line he mentioned that the words are “Dignity” and “Grace.” The business tycoon also wrote, “Team Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu bowing to fans in gratitude,” and concluded his post.

Take a look at the share:

Since being tweeted a few hours ago, the post has received close to 24,000 likes and counting. The share has further been retweeted over 1,200 times. People shared various reactions while commenting on Anand Mahindra’s post.

“Very humble attitude,” expressed a Twitter user. “So much to learn,” commented another. “Agree totally,” posted a third. “Japan keeps on impressing with their values,” wrote a fourth.

