‘Finish the rituals, return to office’: Indian techie denied WFH after father’s death

An Indian techie claimed that he is grappling with grief and workplace apathy after losing his father. In a Reddit post, the IT professional alleged that his work-from-home request was denied, and he was subtly asked to “come back to the office” after finishing the rituals. An Indian IT employee asked Reddit for advice after his WFH request due to his father’s death was denied. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Denise Jans)

“WFH request denied for my father's demise,” the individual wrote on Reddit, adding, “My dad passed away one week ago. I took 5 days leave and one week of WFH as my dad was hospitalized earlier. Currently doing the ritual events.”

He explained that he directly works with a client as a service-based IT company employee. He then claimed that the client’s manager rejected his request for remote work. “I asked client manager for 1 more month WFH permission as my mom is alone in hometown. He just said ‘finish the rituals and please plan to proceed ahead’. Meaning, ‘come back to office’. I asked for a call, he didn't respond.” The man added that his own manager was of no help.

Towards the end of the share, he asked for advice from Reddit on what to do during this situation.

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

An individual remarked, “Take the f**king holiday, whatever number of days you require. If, for any reason, they fire, terminate, whatever the fuck they do to you, please know that we (mod team) are here to help. I personally, will ensure that your resume gets the visibility it would need on the subreddit, and our discord server link and my network of HR professionals to ensure you are employed, and don't have to worry about money. I'm here to help OP. No bereavement laws in India, not legally enforceable. It is a shame, when much of our cultures have elaborate rituals surrounding demise. Can't expect all firms to have the goodness of heart. You have 48k+ members with you OP, including us (mod team).”

Another added, “This is inhumane. Sorry for your loss, OP. During my layoff, the email that the head of our company sent mentioned that I am taking too many leaves. The last leave I took is in Feb when I came to see parents. These a**holes ain't gonna change.”

A third commented, “Your mom needs you now, fk these corporate garbage jerks. I don't want any human being to go through such decision.” A fourth wrote, “I think WFH has become a luxury in India, better apply leaves and carry out rituals. Then once you're okay join back. Very sorry for your loss, May God give you and family strength.”