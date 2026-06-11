'Fit to fly': 73-year-old woman goes skydiving after surprise from daughter

How often do we see someone in their seventies ticking off a bucket list dream that even many younger people hesitate to try? A 73-year-old woman has gone viral after taking her first skydiving leap, turning a passing wish into a life changing moment. The video captures not just an adventure, but a powerful reminder that it is never too late to chase what excites you. Shared online, the clip has left viewers emotional, inspired and full of admiration.

From watching a dream to living it

A 73-year-old woman finally fulfilled her dream of skydiving. (Instagram/@nofussfitness_rup)

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The post was shared by Instagram user Rupali Janbandhu. In the caption, she wrote, “Fit to fly at 73. Super proud of you mum.” In the video, the elderly woman is first seen watching a skydiving clip with her daughter. Curious and visibly excited, she turns to her daughter and asks if she can try it too.

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What begins as a simple moment of curiosity soon turns into a life changing surprise. The daughter decides to turn her mother’s wish into reality and gifts her the skydiving experience. The woman is then seen wearing full skydiving gear, preparing inside the aircraft and finally taking the leap into the open sky. The video follows her entire journey, ending with her safe landing and an expression of pure joy and achievement.

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Internet calls it emotional and inspiring

The video has sparked a wave of reactions online, with users praising both the mother’s courage and the daughter’s gesture. One user commented, “To all the adults out there… instead of saying I love my mom as she sacrificed… make sure to fulfil her dreams… we have one life, let them live too.”

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Another wrote, “Omg. I’m speechless.” A third said, “So proud of her to live life in style. That’s the goal.” One more user added, “73 and still chasing the sky, she made her dream come true and inspired us all.”

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Many users called the moment deeply emotional, with several saying it reminded them that age should never limit new experiences. The video continues to gain traction online, with viewers celebrating a story of courage and fulfilment.