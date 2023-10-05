Fitness Influencer says he will ‘never understand' how people eat chole bhature, netizens react
Fitness influencer Chirag Barjatya's post against chole bhature has sparked a debate on X.
Fitness influencer Chirag Barjatya took to X to share a post about his dislike for chole bhature. His post against this popular dish didn’t sit well with several people. While many netizens shared their displeasure over the tweet, a few supported Barjatya and commented how they don’t like the dish either.
Barjatya shared his opinion about chole bhature while reacting to a post shared by another X user named Anu. The user tweeted a picture of the dish and wrote, “Tell me a better breakfast than this.”
Barjatya reshared the tweet and added, “I will never understand how can people eat this tala bhuna highly salted no protein meal first thing in the morning.”
Take a look at his post about chole bhature:
The post was shared on October 2. Since then, the share has accumulated close to seven lakh views. The post has also received more than 2,300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.
Take a look at the comments in which people disagreed with Barjatya:
“Tumhara tweet dekh ke turant order kiya maine [I instantly ordered it after seeing your tweet],” posted an X user. “I think we are taking health issue too far and at extremes. No one eats it everyday. If one eats very very occasionally, let's not be judgmental. Maybe once every six months,” added another. “Bhai, thoda lite le yaar [Brother, take it easy]. I respect you for your views, but you don't need to necessarily criticise other ways of living to promote yours,” commented a third.
Here are some people who supported his post on chole bhature:
“Same. Even when not clean eating, I can’t eat something so loaded for breakfast,” shared an X user. An individual posted, “It’s been 15 years I haven’t touched fried Bhatura.” Another wrote, “Once or twice in a month is ok but definitely unhealthy making it a routine favourite.”