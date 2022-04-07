Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Five-year-old kid with autism can write in different fonts with his hands. Watch
trending

Five-year-old kid with autism can write in different fonts with his hands. Watch

This video that has been shared on Instagram by Good News Dog shows how a child with autism can write in different fonts with his own hands.
The five-year-old autistic kid can be seen writing fonts with chalk in this Instagram video. (instagram/@litttle.einstein)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 01:27 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

There are many differently abled kids who are born with such talents that people can really even remove. Just like this one child named Sebastian who is all of five but has such amazing photographic memory that he can replicate fonts that he sees on his screen with his hands. This autistic child has a condition called hyperlexia that he put to its best use.

The text insert in the video helps people understand what exactly is happening throughout it. “Five-year-old child with autism writing different fonts in chalk,” it reads. And the video has certainly caught netizens’ attention as the child is truly talented when it comes to replicating different fonts that one can see on their screens, just with the help of his hands.

Watch it here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than four hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising the little one’s talent. It has also received more than 44,000 likes on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “He does it so fast it’s actually mind blowing.” “Get that kid a calligraphy set,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Century Gothic is my favourite font! He’s spot on!” The comment was accompanied by a purple heart emoji.

Sebastian’s Instagram bio says that he has been “Reading since 18 months obsessed with writing and reading.” There are several other videos on the Instagram page dedicated to Sebastian that show him practising fonts that one can see in Microsoft Office and other such applications. Just like this video. Or maybe this one.

What are your thoughts on this little kid with his autism and his genius?

