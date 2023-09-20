Flight attendant takes revenge on passenger pretending to be vegetarian

A flight attendant took to Reddit to share how a passenger onboard pretended to be a vegetarian and asked for a free upgrade on the meal. However, what the flight attendant eventually did after realising that the passenger is, in fact, a non-vegetarian has left people chuckling. Several commented on the post that the attendant was not in the wrong, and he did whatever he could do the best. A flight attendant shared how a passenger lied about being vegetarian. (Unsplash)

The attendant, who goes by the name of Troikos on Reddit, shared that while serving food, one of the passengers asked for pasta, but since they had run out of that meal, they offered him a plate of chicken. To this, the passenger simply said that he is a vegetarian, and when this happened last time to him, the flight attendant gave him a meal from business class, so he would wait for that." (Also Read: 13-hour flight, a farting dog, and a couple's nightmare with Singapore Airlines)

The way he just expected it right off the bat before I could even offer a solution left a slightly bad taste in my mouth. I was 99% sure, that I had cleared in an empty packet of smokey bacon crisps from him earlier on, and no, they weren't a veggie brand, as I have the same ones occasionally. I was certain that he was being picky and wanted a higher quality meal," wrote the flight attendant.

Troikos further shared, "I went up to Business Class. They had also run out of the veggie option. So I went up to the first class and asked if they could spare anything. We ended up putting a few leaves together with a bit of dressing. I brought it back down on a silver tray and held it above his eyeline so he couldn't see what it was. I explained that unfortunately, the vegetarian business class option had run out, then he went to cut me off so he could complain, but I held up my hand and said, 'However, I managed to go one step further, and I got the last vegetarian meal from first class." (Also Read: Pilot son’s heartwarming announcement for flight attendant mom)

But when the passenger saw the meal he was offered, he asked the flight attendant to bring him the chicken plate only.

An individual wrote, "I love it! I am vegetarian, and I always preorder. And even with preordering, some flights run out of vegetarian options. Sigh. I’ve never been offered anything more than a bag of chips as a 'sorry' for that. You are a great cabin crew member for doing that for the vegetarians! And I loved this malicious compliance!"

A second shared, "I'm vegan. I always preorder, and I still always bring extra food in my carry-on for how often my meal is forgotten or given away. I really appreciate this person for making the extra effort in those cases."

"I purchase tasty meals at the airport. The in-flight food has been lame at best. I also bring an empty thermal bottle, and get tea in the terminal. I get food I like, and it contains what I want. No problem," posted a third.

A fourth said, "I am a vegetarian and tend to pack food in fear they’ll run out. My last airline wanted $18 to order a vegetarian meal before flying, which is just so not cool, luckily both flights it was the less wanted option so they had something warm for me as well."