Flight attendant tells parents she's on another flight, then welcomes them onboard: 'Jhut kyu boli?'

A flight attendant gave her parents a heartwarming surprise when they boarded a plane without knowing that their own daughter would be welcoming them on board. The emotional moment was shared on Instagram by Sushmita Nath, who captured her parents’ priceless reaction after they realised she was part of the cabin crew on their flight.

A flight attendant told her parents she was on another flight, then welcomed them onboard as cabin crew. (Instagram/sushmita__nath_)

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(Also read: IndiGo flight attendant dresses up mother in her uniform, heartwarming video wins internet)

Parents had no idea about the surprise

In the text overlaid on the clip, Nath revealed that she had told her parents she was operating a different flight. “Told my parents I was operating a different flight... little did they know they were my surprise passengers,” she wrote.

She then added, “Bro mere mummy papa ko bilkul nahi pata hai ki mai ye flight operate kar rahi hu and just waiting for them to come.” The video shows her trying to stay calm and professional while eagerly waiting for them to enter the aircraft.

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{{^usCountry}} “Trying to stay professional while constantly looking back for them. Ab woh aa rahe hai,” she wrote, describing the anticipation. Calling it “the longest few minutes,” Nath said she was waiting for her parents to walk in “without a clue.” An emotional moment on board {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Trying to stay professional while constantly looking back for them. Ab woh aa rahe hai,” she wrote, describing the anticipation. Calling it “the longest few minutes,” Nath said she was waiting for her parents to walk in “without a clue.” An emotional moment on board {{/usCountry}}

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As her father entered the aircraft, Nath could not hold back her excitement. “Me: Papa. Papa: Issi flight mei hai kya??” she wrote in the video. Her father appeared surprised and emotional after seeing her on duty.

Moments later, her mother entered and reacted with disbelief. “Mummy: Jhut kyu boli??” Nath wrote, adding that her parents were “completely shocked” to see her there.

(Also read: Indian dad wears borrowed suit for first-ever flight, son's emotional post moves internet)

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Describing the moment, she wrote, “That moment when they realised I was their cabin crew.. It was absolutely priceless. Seeing the pride in my parents’ eyes was the most rewarding moment of my journey.”

She added that her parents had always dreamed of seeing her become cabin crew and had stood by her through every high and low. “This surprise wasn't just for them, it was my way of saying thank you for believing in me when it mattered most. Everything I am today is because they never stopped believing in me,” she wrote.

The clip was shared with the caption, “POV: Your parents board a flight, not knowing their daughter is the one welcoming them onboard. The surprise, the smiles, and that proud look… a memory I’ll carry forever.”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to touching video

The video prompted several warm reactions. One user wrote, “This is the kind of surprise parents never forget.” Another said, “The pride in their eyes says everything.” A third commented, “Such a beautiful moment between a daughter and her parents.” Another added, “Her father’s reaction was priceless.” One user wrote, “This made me emotional.” Another said, “Parents deserve moments like this.” A user also commented, “She gave them the best gift ever.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)