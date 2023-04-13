Florida mom wins $2M lottery after using life savings to pay for daughter’s cancer treatment

A woman in Florida won $2 million (approximately ₹16 crores) in a lottery a day after her daughter walked out of the hospital after battling breast cancer. The woman, who used her life savings to pay for her daughter’s cancer treatment, became a millionaire after buying a winning scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Geraldine Gimblet holding a giant lottery cheque at the Florida headquarters. (Twitter/@floridalottery)

Geraldine Gimblet from Lakeland won $2 million in the $2,000,000 (approximately ₹16 crores) Bonus Cashword Scratch-Off game, choosing a lump-sum payment of $1,645,000 (approximately ₹13 crores).

“The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer. I’m just so happy for her!” Florida Lottery quoted her daughter as saying.

Gimblet bought her $2 million winning ticket from Beverage Castle, a convenience store located on Pipkin Road in Lakeland. The store will receive a $2,000 (approximately ₹1 lakh) bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best. He found the last one!” she told the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery announced Gimblet’s $2M lottery win on Twitter, highlighting her love for crossword games. They wrote, “When Geraldine Gimblet of #Lakeland picked up the last $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD Scratch-Off game, her passion for crossword games paid off to the tune of a $2 million-dollar top prize, but that’s just the beginning of a truly winning story!” The company also posted a picture showing Gimblet holding a giant lottery cheque at the Florida Lottery headquarters.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared on April 7, the tweet has accumulated over 6,000 views and over 180 likes. The share has also received several retweets and a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“Congratulations!!!! You were selfless in your giving and got more than you expected in return. God bless you and your family,” posted an individual. Another added, “Blessings forever to this lovely family.” “That is a wonderful story! Thank you Lord!” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “That’s so awesome! Congratulations.” “Congratulations to you and your family. You have the best-winning lottery story,” wrote a fifth.

According to the Florida Lottery, the $10 (approximately ₹800) game was launched in May 2022. The game offers the players a chance to win eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000 (approximately ₹81 lakh).

