Food vlogger Kripal Amanna’s brother-in-law missing in Nepal floods: ‘His current status is unknown’

Food vlogger Kripal Amanna has issued an online appeal to locate his brother-in-law, VS Balasubramanyam, who went missing following the deadly flash floods in Nepal. Travelling with an Isha Foundation tour group to Kailash Mansarovar, the US citizen was last traced near the Gyirong immigration centre on the Tibet border. With no contact established since August 26, Amanna tagged officials and authorities to seek information on his whereabouts.

Food vlogger Kripal Amanna (L) and his brother-in-law, VS Balasubramanyam (R). (X/@kripalamanna)

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“URGENT: Please help us locate my brother-in-law, V.S. Balasubramanyam (Bali), a US citizen of Indian origin,” Food vlogger Kripal Amanna wrote on X.

Also Read: ‘She’s gone’: Man recounts horror of watching wife get buried in Nepal flood mud

He shared that his relative was with an Isha Foundation group travelling to Mansarovar. “His last known phone location, confirmed to his family by Andhra Bhavan, New Delhi, was the Chinese Immigration Centre at Gyirong, Tibet, on the morning of August 26, when the devastating flash flood struck,” Amanna stated.

He further stated that they were unable to get in touch with him. “His family has had no contact with him since, and his current status is unknown. If anyone has information about Bali or the S3 group at the Gyirong immigration centre, please DM me.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further tagged MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal and Isha Foundation in his tweet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further tagged MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal and Isha Foundation in his tweet. {{/usCountry}}

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On August 26, Sadhguru tweeted that one of the Kailash groups associated with his organisation was caught in the flood. A day later, he shared a statement about losing people to the flood and added that some were still missing.

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What did Sadhguru tweet?

27 August 2026

Sadhguru's Appeal to the Authorities & Administration

We write to you in absolute pain of losing 80 people from our group in the floods in Gyirong. We have no further information after the floods.

We, along with the families, beseech you to kindly allow us (myself and a few volunteers) to be at Gyirong.

We deeply respect and understand the nature of the rescue efforts and will in no way hamper them. Our only intent is to stand with them and aid in looking for some signs that would help the families.

We are currently in Saga and humbly request your permission to travel to Gyirong.

Your facilitation would be invaluable for us and all the families who have no whereabouts of their dear ones.

Emergency numbers for Indian nationals

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The Indian embassy in Nepal has provided emergency numbers for assistance and information for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal. The following numbers may be contacted:

+977 985 131 6807

+977 970 910 7500

(Both emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp)