Locals spotted the snake in an abandoned area and informed the state forest department immediately.(ANI)
Forest officials rescue 14-foot-long King cobra from Odisha village. Watch

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:57 PM IST

A 14-feet-long male adult king cobra was rescued by the local Forest Department on Wednesday from a village in Odisha's Badamba, Cuttack.

The incident took place in Badamba and the snake was rescued by forest officials, who later released it into the Talachandragiri Reserve Forest of Gopalpur, as per the forest department.


Locals spotted the snake in an abandoned area and informed the state forest department immediately, who then sent a team to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

"The locals informed us that they have seen a cobra in the village after which our official team went to rescue the snake. It was a 14-feet-long male adult king cobra weighing 6.6 kilograms was. The snake was later released in Talachandragiri Reserve Forest of Gopalpur," the Forest Department said.

