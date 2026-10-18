Former MMA fighter completes 499 chin-ups in an hour to set Guinness World Record

Years of training in mixed martial arts have helped Damien Rooney achieve a new milestone outside the fighting arena. The former professional fighter from Burren, near Newry in Northern Ireland, completed 499 chin-ups in one hour while wearing a 20 lb (9 kg) weighted vest, surpassing the previous Guinness World Record of 495 repetitions.

Damien Rooney breaks the Guinness World Record for weighted chin-ups. (BBC)

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According to the BBC, Rooney is now setting his sights on another challenge, the 24-hour chin-up record. The gym owner hopes to attempt it in April 2027 after years of training and overcoming injuries.

Damien Rooney sets Guinness World Record

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Rooney's achievement required more than physical strength. The former fighter had to develop a strategy that allowed him to maintain his pace while giving his muscles enough time to recover.

During his mixed martial arts career, Rooney competed under the name “The Rage”. He told the BBC that his interest in strength and conditioning grew during his time as a professional fighter, eventually inspiring him to pursue a Guinness World Record.

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{{^usCountry}} “I've always been in and around the fitness game and during my fight career I took a full liking to the strength and conditioning element of it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I've always been in and around the fitness game and during my fight career I took a full liking to the strength and conditioning element of it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the official Guinness World Records website, Rooney completed 499 chin-ups while carrying a 20 lb pack in one hour on June 1, 2026.

What is the difference between chin-ups and pull-ups?

Although the two exercises may look similar, they involve different grips and place varying demands on the muscles.

A chin-up is performed with the palms facing towards the person doing the exercise. It places considerable emphasis on the biceps, along with the back muscles. In a pull-up, the palms face away from the body, placing greater emphasis on the back, particularly the latissimus dorsi.

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Rooney said chin-ups suited his training better than pull-ups, making them a natural choice for his record attempts.

Training for a 24-hour chin-up record

Rooney first attempted to set a record for the most chin-ups completed in 24 hours in 2018. However, several attempts were unsuccessful because of injuries, including torn muscles and heat exhaustion.

He subsequently shifted his focus to the one-hour weighted challenge, breaking the hour into two-minute blocks with 30 seconds of rest between them.

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Rooney explained that attempting too many repetitions too quickly could lead to muscle fatigue and make recovery more difficult.

For Rooney, having his achievement officially recognised was worth the wait. He told the BBC that Guinness World Records took several months to review footage from different angles before confirming the result, ensuring that the record met its verification requirements.