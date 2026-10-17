The whale in Whalefall could technically swallow a person. There’s no record one ever has

In Whalefall, a survival thriller released in cinemas this month, a diver is swallowed whole by a sperm whale, the one whale with a throat wide enough to take a person, though no whale has ever been known to swallow anyone. A sperm whale is the only one of the species that can theoretically swallow a person whole, though no whale has ever been known to. (Featured image: HT/Made on Canva) The only animal with documented cases of swallowing people whole is a snake, the reticulated python. Director Brian Duffield calls his film "the opposite of Jaws", the 1975 Steven Spielberg thriller about a man-eating shark, because he hopes audiences leave in awe of whales instead of being afraid of them. "I think in a lot of ways the whale is the hero of the movie," he told Reuters at the London premiere on October 5. Based on Daniel Kraus's 2023 novel, Whalefall follows a teenager who dives off California's Monastery Beach to find his late father's remains and ends up inside a sperm whale. Its global release was scheduled to begin on October 14. Real life has come close. In June 2021, a humpback whale scooped up Michael Packard, a commercial lobster diver, off Cape Cod in Massachusetts, and spat him out after what he estimated was 30 to 40 seconds in its mouth. He got no further than its mouth. Whalefall’s premise is anatomically possible, but it has never been recorded. The difference comes down to three things: how wide an animal’s throat is, how deep it feeds and what it hunts. Also read: Will it get easier to experiment on animals in India? What the draft rules propose

Big mouths, narrow throats Rorquals, the family of baleen whales that includes blue, fin and humpback whales, feed by lunging at shoals with their mouths wide open. An adult fin whale takes in 60 to 82 cubic metres of water in a single gulp, more than the volume of its own body, and strains out krill and small fish through baleen, the comb-like plates that hang from its upper jaw. The fin whale’s throat is narrow. "I can barely get my arm down the throat," Joy Reidenberg, a comparative anatomist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York who dissects stranded whales, told Science News of the fin whale. "There's no way a human could be swallowed," Reidenberg, who worked as a consultant on the film, told the magazine. In all the cases on record, the people who ended up in whales’ mouths were taken by rorquals. In June 2021, a humpback took Packard into its mouth about 14m down off Cape Cod. He said he spent 30 to 40 seconds there, still breathing through his regulator, before the whale surfaced and spat him out. In February 2025, a humpback engulfed Adrián Simancas, a Venezuelan kayaker, along with his kayak in Chile's Strait of Magellan, and released him unharmed within seconds. In 2019 a Bryde's whale, another rorqual, took a dive tour operator head-first into its mouth off Port Elizabeth, South Africa, as it lunged through a shoal of sardines. In each of these cases, the whale was apparently feeding near the surface or in shallow waters, and spat out the humans.

Austin Abrams attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios' Whalefall at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP)