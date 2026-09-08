Orangutans native to South East Asia found in Odisha; wildlife trafficking suspected
The state forest and wildlife department will investigate whether an international wildlife trafficking network was involved
Five orangutans, a critically endangered species native to the Indonesian and Malaysian rainforests, were found on Tuesday in a forested area in Ranakotha Badapahi in coastal Odisha’s Balasore, prompting the state forest and wildlife department to investigate whether an international wildlife trafficking network was involved in smuggling them.
Orangutans are smuggled for high-end exotic pet trade, tourism entertainment, and private animal collections. An orangutan could fetch around ₹25 lakh.
Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha said the orangutans, estimated to be between one and two years old, were found inside Ranakatha Protected Reserved Forest during routine patrolling around 6am.
Jha said orangutans are found only in two to three places abroad. “The wildlife wing of the forest department is investigating how they came to Odisha,” he said.
Jha added that police have been informed and a team from Nandankanan Zoological Park will take them. “Once the animals are brought to Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar, they will remain in quarantine before further decisions are taken about their care.”
Where are Orangutans found
Orangutans are great apes and are not found in India. They have reddish-brown hair and are largely arboreal. Their name derives from Malay and Indonesian words meaning person of the forest.
Odisha forest minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said the discovery raised suspicions of wildlife trafficking. “An international mafia may be involved in trafficking them,” Khuntia said. He added that an assistant chief conservator of forests will investigate.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More