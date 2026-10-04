Founder explains how low salary becomes a ‘benchmark’ for future jobs: ‘Don’t blindly chase percentage hikes’

A Noida-based founder has highlighted how a low salary can continue to affect an employee’s earnings even after multiple job switches. In a video shared on Instagram, Vanya Goel said professionals who start with lower pay may find themselves stuck in a cycle where every new offer is calculated on the basis of their previous salary.

A founder explained how starting with a low salary could affect an employee’s pay growth for years. (Instagram/levelupwithvanya)

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According to her, this means that even regular hikes may not be enough to bring an employee’s pay in line with the market.

‘Low salary becomes a benchmark’

"For people with low salaries, the dangerous part isn't just that they are earning less or are able to spend less; rather, the dangerous part is that this low salary becomes a benchmark for their next company as well. For example, if their current salary is 6 LPA, upon switching they will get 7.2. Then, from 7.2 they will get 8.6, and from 8.6 they will get 10.3, which is like the standard 30% market rate. And suddenly, five years later, you realise that you have fallen far behind the market. That's why, don't blindly chase percentage hikes. Sometimes you need a salary correction, not just another hike," Goel said.

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{{^usCountry}} She also stressed that career growth is not only about performing well at work, but also about understanding one’s market value and being able to communicate it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also stressed that career growth is not only about performing well at work, but also about understanding one’s market value and being able to communicate it. {{/usCountry}}

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"Being good at your job is only one part of career growth. If you never communicate your impact, negotiate your value, understand your market worth, or make your contributions visible, you can easily remain underpaid despite being capable. Hard work matters. But knowing how to position that hard work matters too. Don’t wait for someone to magically recognise your value. Track your achievements. Quantify your impact. Build visibility. Learn to negotiate. Know your market value. Your work creates the value. Your positioning helps people see it," she wrote in the caption.

Watch the clip here:

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Users agree with her point

The post had received limited reactions at the time of writing, though several users agreed with Goel’s observation.

"This is actually a very important point," one user wrote. Another commented, "Low pay can follow you for years." A third said, "Your first salary can impact years of growth." Another user simply added, "This is very true."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)