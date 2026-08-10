Founder returns to Bengaluru after 12 years in New York, finds work ‘remarkably the same’

Former UNICEF executive Gautam Narasimhan has revealed that he recently relocated to Bengaluru after 12 years in the United States. Narasimhan reflected on the differences between the two places, saying that although life in Bengaluru feels very different from New York, his professional life has changed surprisingly little. Gautam Narasimhan moved back to India after spending 12 years in New York. Gautam Narasimhan served as a Senior Adviser in UNICEF for more than seven years. In January 2026, he launched his own startup, Verdera, which is building an operating system for climate adaptation. From New York to Bengaluru In a LinkedIn post shared two days ago, he claimed that the move back to Bengaluru was driven by several factors. “We moved back to Bangalore, India last month after over 12 years in New York, for a mix of family, personal and professional reasons,” Narasimhan revealed.

He explained that because his work is international and can be done from almost anywhere, his professional life had barely changed. Reflecting on the similarities and the differences between the two cities, he wrote: “On one hand, it's a totally different world. On the other hand, things, especially work, have stayed remarkably the same: working with team members in Europe to deliver work in the US, Africa and Asia.” “The work itself has been pretty portable, and the biggest difference is which calls I'm now doing earlier in the morning or later in the evening,” he added.