Founder says employee's untimely death still haunts him years later: 'I remain guilty even to this day'

A LinkedIn post by a Delhi-based founder reflecting on the death of a young employee nearly a decade ago has struck an emotional chord online, with many praising his honesty about the guilt he continues to carry.

Vivek Mehra is the founder and CEO of Vikramshila Research. (LinkedIn/Vivek Mehra)

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Vivek Mehra, founder and CEO of Vikramshila Research, shared a photo of the employee and wrote that the incident took place a decade ago, when he was the CEO of the publishing house Sage Publishing. He wrote that many people were unlikely to recognise the young man, but he said he had never forgotten him.

"Do you know who this young lad is? Chances are you don't. On this day many years ago this person passed away. He didn't die in an accident. He wasn't murdered. He died because he lived alone, fell ill and couldn't get medical assistance in time," Mehra said.

"It happened on my watch as the CEO of the company he worked for," he wrote, adding that the employee was the only child of a widowed mother who had moved from a small town to Dehradun in search of work.

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{{^usCountry}} Mehra further said that no one realised for several days that the employee had not reported to work. "No one missed him for many days when he didn't report to work. No one checked on him. But when HR asked around, it was too late," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mehra further said that no one realised for several days that the employee had not reported to work. "No one missed him for many days when he didn't report to work. No one checked on him. But when HR asked around, it was too late," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Mehra shared that the incident left him devastated and that he still feels guilty. He added that he had sent a compensation cheque to the employee's mother because her son had died while working for the company, but she refused to accept it.

"I was devastated then as I remain guilty even to this day. I sent his grieving mother a compensation check since he died while working for the company. She refused it. The guilt hasn't gotten any lesser," Mehra wrote.

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"It was a lesson I haven't forgotten and it's almost a decade now. I haven't posted his photo or written about him for all these years. But this morning I wondered how many remembered him. If you do, please post his name to me," he added.

"I haven't forgotten him. Stay blessed wherever you are you young soul that continues to haunt me," Mehra concluded.

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Colleague identifies the employee

The post prompted several former colleagues to identify the employee as Tanay Negi, who was part of the Journals Production team.

One user also offered additional context, saying the young employee had not been left entirely alone during his illness.

"Tanay Negi- was part of the Journals Production team. I would like to add one important correction, his supervisor, our entire team, and I were with him from the very beginning. He was checked on regularly, taken to the hospital without delay, and at no point was he alone in Dehradun," the user wrote. "Time flies, but I still remember meeting him just 15 minutes before the plug was pulled. Some memories never leave you," he added.

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The user also said that tragedy had led to meaningful changes within the organisation, including mandatory health checks and a renewed focus on employee well-being, work-life balance and healthier lifestyles.

Social media reactions

Many users also praised Mehra for candidly acknowledging the incident and emphasised the importance of employee welfare.

"I admire your compassion, and your commitment to employee well being. This is all the more important today, with the changes in work place and society contributing to increased incidences of mental breakdown, withdrawal and depression. We need more corporate leaders like you. The government should also step up its act in proactively handling cases like this," one user commented.

"Really admirable! The way you shared this incident truly reflects what genuine leadership looks like. Employee well-being is extremely important nowadays especially as cases of stress, depression and mental health challenges continue to rise. Every company deserves leaders like you who build this culture not just to showcase it but to practice it sincerely every single day," wrote another.

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