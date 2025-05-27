Free ChatGPT Plus for all UAE residents? Here's what we know about OpenAI's viral deal

In a first-of-its-kind deal, OpenAI has revealed plans to build a massive computing complex in the United Arab Emirates, following a deal between the Donald Trump administration and the Gulf country, as part of the company's OpenAI for Countries initiative. OpenAI statement said UAE will use its tools across the government, energy, healthcare, education, and transportation sectors(AFP File)

The news of UAE's partnership with OpenAI has sparked intrigue and confusion online. Many outlets reported that, as part of the deal, all UAE residents would get free access to ChatGPT Plus, the premium version of the popular AI tool.

What we know about the deal

According to a statement by OpenAI, the new partnership includes a Stargate UAE cluster in Abu Dhabi which is expected to go live in 2026 and UAE's investment in US Stargate infrastructure. The new facility will be a joint venture with Oracle, Nvidia, SoftBank, Cisco and G42, an Emirati artificial intelligence firm.

OpenAI also added that UAE will use OpenAI’s tools across the government, energy, healthcare, education, and transportation sectors to help accelerate innovation and economic growth.

The statements added that UAE will become the first country in the world to enable ChatGPT nationwide by allowing people across the country to access OpenAI's technology.

Will ChatGPT be free in UAE?

No. While OpenAI announced nationwide access to its AI tools, it did not say that each resident of the UAE will be provided free personal subscriptions. As of now, ChatGPT’s free version (GPT-3.5) is accessible in the UAE, while ChatGPT Plus still costs $20/month.

"Starting next week, OpenAI Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon will kick off an OpenAI for Countries roadshow across Asia Pacific, meeting with governments and potential private-sector partners to discuss opportunities to build out infrastructure and deliver AI services to people in their communities," the AI company said.

