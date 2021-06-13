‘Future superstar’: Anand Mahindra reacts to viral video of little girl playing cricket

If you have been using the Internet for the past few days, there is a possibility that you may have seen the viral video of a little girl from Kerala showcasing her impressive cricket skills. The clip has amazed many, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra who took to Twitter to write a few words of appreciation for the girl.

Identified as Mehak Fathima, the video shows her playing different shots while batting. Originally posted on the little one’s Instagram handle, the video is now being re-shared by many on different social media platforms, especially Twitter. Anand Mahidra shared a heartwarming reaction while replying to one such post.

“I keep getting forwards about kids around the globe being prodigies in soccer or basketball. Ok world, here’s our future superstar,” he wrote. He also tagged sports minister Kiren Rijiju and wrote, “Let’s keep an eye on this young lady & not let her talent be wasted.”

The caption of the post shared on Mehak’s profile reveals her inspiration. It is cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

Take a look at the video which may make you say “Wow,” repeatedly.

This is, however, not the only video of Mehak showing her awesome cricket skills. Her Instagram handle is filled with various kinds of clips.

What are your thoughts on the video of Mehak Fathima that impressed Anand Mahindra?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON