Mumbai Police shares sweet message using different names of Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Mumbai Police's post left people amused (representational image).(PTI)

To celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi many are sharing various messages on social media. Mumbai Police has joined in too to share a sweet message for everyone. There is a chance that their post will leave you both amazed and amused. It may also make you want to applaud their creativity.

Taking to Instagram, the department wrote, “Bappa is addressed by many names, but ultimately he always will have but one message for you.” They also shared an image that has a sweet message that Mumbai Police created using the different named of Lord Ganesh.

Take a look at the creative post:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared about six hours ago and till now it has gathered more than 22,000 likes. It has also got a heart from actor Tabu. The post also accumulated different comments from people.

“Waah wahh... too good. Mumbai police always on point,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mumbai Police, your content team rocks. Keep up the good work!!” commented another. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the share by Mumbai Police?

mumbai police ganesh chaturthi
