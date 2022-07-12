Gaurav Taneja shares tweet inspired by Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg dialogue, netizens react

There are several dialogues from Salman Khan’s film Dabangg that people still use to describe different situations. YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, is among them who recently posted a dialogue from the film by Sonakshi Sinha to react to his arrest and subsequent bail after his birthday party mayhem at Noida metro station.

"Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab… Biwi ki surprise planning se lagta hai... (I am not afraid of the slap, I am afraid of wife's surprise planning)," Gaurav Taneja wrote on Twitter with the hashtag #birthday. The party was organised by Ritu Rathee who took to her own and her husband’s Instagram pages to invite their followers to Gaurav Taneja’s birthday celebrations which caused chaos at the metro station.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has accumulated over 1.1 lakh views and more than 8,000 retweets, and the numbers only seem to be increasing. The share has also prompted people to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

"If my birthday isn't this exciting, I ain't celebrating it," posted an individual. "I feel you bro," expressed another. "But this surprise will be memorable," shared a third.

Gaurav Taneja was arrested on July 9 after a birthday party planned by him and his wife, Ritu Rathee at Sector 51 Metro Station of the Aqua Line in Noida created a situation that Noida police described as “stampede-like.” He was granted bail later on the same day.

An official from Noida Sector 49 police station told Hindustan Times, “Gaurav Taneja was arrested on Saturday evening after his birthday party at Aqua Line’s Sector 51 metro station caused chaos. He was brought in to the station for questioning and later released on bail late in the night. Investigations are now underway.”

Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, in a joint statement to HT, also reacted to the incident. They said that "permission had been solicited and granted for the same through the proper channels".