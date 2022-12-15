Geminids meteor shower makes the night sky bright, netizens share stunning views

The Geminids meteor shower has blessed the skies, and it almost looks like a scene out of a movie. As per NASA, if there is peak activity and perfect weather conditions, these meteor showers produce approximately 100-150 meteors per hour for viewing. One can witness these meteor showers either late at night or early in the morning. The name of this phenomenon comes from the constellation Gemini, where the meteors originally begin.

This year the Geminids meteor shower will be active from November 19 to December 24, and it peaked on December 14. Those who observed the meteor shower have shared several images and clips on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the amazing pictures and videos here:

NASA shared an image that showed the meteor shower.

Canadian Space Agency shared another stunning image that showed the night blue sky and meteors.

A Twitter page named Cosmic Watch uploaded a bright picture of a meteor that stunned many people.

A video shows a meteor quickly appearing in the sky and disappearing.

Another video by a Twitter user shows the sky turning bright as the meteor appears.

The Geminids meteor shower is an annual phenomenon considered one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers.

