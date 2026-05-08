‘Gen Z doesn’t work hard' is totally wrong: Entrepreneur’s post praising employee’s sincerity goes viral

A social media post praising a Gen Z employee has sparked fresh debate online about workplace stereotypes and changing work culture. The post, shared by an employer, challenged the common belief that younger workers avoid hard work or lack commitment.

Entrepreneur’s post praising employee’s sincerity goes viral. (Pexels)

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The user wrote that they had hired a Gen Z employee two months ago and found her “super sincere” and dedicated towards work. According to the post, the employee worked “with full heart” and gave her best once she became comfortable in the role.

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{{^usCountry}} The employer also argued that many misconceptions about Gen Z employees come from differences in communication and working styles rather than lack of effort. The post stated that employers need to “understand how they work” instead of expecting them to behave like older generations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employer also argued that many misconceptions about Gen Z employees come from differences in communication and working styles rather than lack of effort. The post stated that employers need to “understand how they work” instead of expecting them to behave like older generations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The message quickly gained attention online, with many users sharing mixed opinions about Gen Z workers and workplace expectations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The message quickly gained attention online, with many users sharing mixed opinions about Gen Z workers and workplace expectations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some users agreed with the employer and said younger employees are often unfairly criticised for prioritising balance and flexibility. One user wrote, “yes. We need to stop treating ‘asking for a work-life balance’ like a crime.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some users agreed with the employer and said younger employees are often unfairly criticised for prioritising balance and flexibility. One user wrote, “yes. We need to stop treating ‘asking for a work-life balance’ like a crime.” {{/usCountry}}

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Others pointed out that Gen Z employees are not very different from previous generations. “Gen Z are not some aliens why people act like they are from different planet or something,” another user commented.

Several people also highlighted how the current job market may be influencing work behaviour. “Most people now know getting a job is tough so probably are more careful,” one person wrote while responding to the viral post.

At the same time, some users said Gen Z workers tend to be highly committed only when they feel valued or connected to the workplace. “Thing with Gen Z generation is that they work hard & sincere or they just throw job and move on,” a comment read.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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